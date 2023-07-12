Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Maximus has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.
Maximus Stock Up 1.1 %
MMS opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65. Maximus has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Insider Activity
In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after buying an additional 116,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Maximus by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 715,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,329,000 after purchasing an additional 77,458 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,052,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 335,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 41,635 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
