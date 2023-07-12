Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Maximus has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Maximus Stock Up 1.1 %

MMS opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65. Maximus has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after buying an additional 116,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Maximus by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 715,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,329,000 after purchasing an additional 77,458 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,052,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 335,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 41,635 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

