McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.44. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

