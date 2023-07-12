MELD Price Tops $0.0207 on Top Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. MELD has a total market capitalization of $37.19 million and $1.62 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MELD has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,796,191,902 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.0211212 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,520,313.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

