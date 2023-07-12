Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading Up 7.1%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 120,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 92,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Metallic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

