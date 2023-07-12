Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $33.83 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $33.83 million and approximately $97,352.98 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00006390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,759,937 coins and its circulating supply is 17,220,317 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

