MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $17.83 or 0.00058396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $79.65 million and $2.53 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019467 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,574.29 or 1.00114978 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.48096705 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $3,657,641.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

