MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

MetLife has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %

MetLife stock opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 75.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.