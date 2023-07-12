MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ) Trading 1.1% Higher

MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.21 and last traded at $73.21. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.43.
MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.