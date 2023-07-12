Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of MAA stock opened at $155.67 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $190.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average of $154.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.