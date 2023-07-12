Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.13% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $22,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Natixis increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.72. The company had a trading volume of 271,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average is $154.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.57.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

