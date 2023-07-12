MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. MillerKnoll also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.24 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 3.4 %

MillerKnoll stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.29%.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other MillerKnoll news, insider Megan Lyon acquired 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $245,927,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,747,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

