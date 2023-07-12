MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.16 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-2.00 EPS.
MillerKnoll Price Performance
MillerKnoll stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,476. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42.
MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.29%.
Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.
Further Reading
