MinePlex Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $29.59 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $262,839.95 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

