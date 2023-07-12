Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several research firms have commented on MBPFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.32) to GBX 213 ($2.74) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.09) to GBX 275 ($3.54) in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

