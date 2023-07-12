Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,491 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 264,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,955,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 630,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 333,693 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $7.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUFG. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.