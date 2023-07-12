Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.73

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 514318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MUFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

