MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stake Lifted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,374 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of MKS Instruments worth $50,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $292,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 487.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.89. 77,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,599. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $123.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.67.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock valued at $172,286,555. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

