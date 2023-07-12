Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.83. 899,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

