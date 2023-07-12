Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $11.91 Million Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,343 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 590,500 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,107,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $46.39. The stock had a trading volume of 388,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

