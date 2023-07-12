Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $2.30 Million Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 67,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,476. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading

