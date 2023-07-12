Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $77.05 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,884 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.29% of iShares MBS ETF worth $77,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.83. 314,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,591. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

