Money Design Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,668 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $40,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

EWJ stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,266. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

