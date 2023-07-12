Money Design Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,877 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,400,000 after acquiring an additional 322,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,915,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,670,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 618,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 715,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,913,000 after purchasing an additional 130,795 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 92,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,157. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $42.11.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

