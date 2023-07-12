Money Design Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 1.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.56% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $26,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. 3,988,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,079. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.