Money Design Co. Ltd. Makes New $5.45 Million Investment in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 342,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 4.61% of Global X Clean Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTEC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CTEC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. 8,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,766. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.