Money Design Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 3.93% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

