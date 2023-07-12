Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $61,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,446,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,072 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,318,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,654,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,849,000 after buying an additional 595,771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,788. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

