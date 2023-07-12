Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 23,680 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,680 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.34% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $14,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXJ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,782,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $83.10. 34,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,873. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $88.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

