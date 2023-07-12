Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Plans GBX 1.13 Dividend

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 101.50 ($1.31). The company had a trading volume of 149,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,419. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 90.34 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 128 ($1.65). The firm has a market cap of £169.89 million, a PE ratio of -161.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 41.12 and a quick ratio of 41.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.68.
Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
