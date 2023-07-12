Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.95

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.95 and traded as high as $45.41. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $45.19, with a volume of 176,928 shares traded.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.80 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. Research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Janet Risi Field bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at $504,916.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,002,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,768,000 after purchasing an additional 203,696 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,371,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 154,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,543,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

