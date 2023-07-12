Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.40. 3,887,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453,925. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

