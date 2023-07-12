Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.40. 131,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $476.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

Institutional Trading of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

