MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Shares Up 1.1%

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. 6,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 2,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Free Report) by 135.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,142 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 9.79% of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EMSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks. After excluding certain industries, the index selects stocks with higher ESG scores per MSCI and weights them by market cap.

