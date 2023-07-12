MTY Food Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

MTY Food Group stock traded up C$2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$66.52. 29,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,994. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$59.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.58. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$49.50 and a 1-year high of C$73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.70 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.6607595 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTY shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.17.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

