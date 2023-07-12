MTY Food Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.
MTY Food Group Price Performance
MTY Food Group stock traded up C$2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$66.52. 29,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,994. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$59.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.58. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$49.50 and a 1-year high of C$73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.70 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.6607595 earnings per share for the current year.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
