My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $157,573.88

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $157,573.88 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002714 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000322 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011523 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

