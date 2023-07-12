My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $998,061.24 and $226,303.33 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002756 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000324 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000490 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012026 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.