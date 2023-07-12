N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.40

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 42584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

N4 Pharma Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 27.81. The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.87.

About N4 Pharma

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

