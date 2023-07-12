National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $98.28

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.28 and traded as high as C$98.47. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$97.86, with a volume of 1,157,139 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on NA shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$105.77.
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$98.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.32. The company has a market cap of C$33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
