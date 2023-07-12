National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $98.28

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.28 and traded as high as C$98.47. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$97.86, with a volume of 1,157,139 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NA shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$105.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$98.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.32. The company has a market cap of C$33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.683466 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

