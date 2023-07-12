National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Down 2.5%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.56 and last traded at $48.69. 109,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 157,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.30 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 80.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.