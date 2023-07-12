National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Down 2.5%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.56 and last traded at $48.69. 109,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 157,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
National Beverage Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 80.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Beverage
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
- Activision Surges 10% As Judge OK’s Microsoft Acquisition Deal
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.