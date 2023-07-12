National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Down 2.8%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 559,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,319,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EYE. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

National Vision Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.42 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of National Vision by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 5.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

