Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 290,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,001,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Natura &Co Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,636 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Natura &Co by 31.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

Featured Articles

