NEAR Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $38.52 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00004395 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $38.52 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,291,384 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 931,291,384 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.33782624 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $29,737,562.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

