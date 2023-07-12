NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Raised to $128.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTES. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 19.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in NetEase by 1,895.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 46,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 44,052 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.