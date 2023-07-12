Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NHS opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.