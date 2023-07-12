Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NHS opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $9.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
- Activision Surges 10% As Judge OK’s Microsoft Acquisition Deal
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.