Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

NRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. 11,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,839. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $379,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

