Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,885. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $66,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 164.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $379,000.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.