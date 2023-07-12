Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,885. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $4.44.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
- Activision Surges 10% As Judge OK’s Microsoft Acquisition Deal
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.