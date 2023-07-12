Newtek Business Services Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:NEWTL)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Newtek Business Services Stock Performance

NEWTL stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63.

