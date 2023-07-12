Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Shares Up 3.2%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 44,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 69,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$3.04 price target on shares of Noram Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Noram Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 19.80 and a quick ratio of 26.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.66.

About Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

