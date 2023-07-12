Northern Financial Advisors Inc Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.0% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $559.46. 400,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,160. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $576.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 286.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $524.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

