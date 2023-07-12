Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $834,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $202.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $205.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.11.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

